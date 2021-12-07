Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,930,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 2.47. NIO has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

