Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 956,416 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,777,000 after buying an additional 466,164 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

