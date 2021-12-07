Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

