Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,243.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.