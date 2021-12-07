Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

