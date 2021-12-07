Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

