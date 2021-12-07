Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVC. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

