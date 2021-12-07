Nkcfo LLC Cuts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.