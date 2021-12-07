Nkcfo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,915.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,739.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

