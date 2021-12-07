Nkcfo LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 93,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $714.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

