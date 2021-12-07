Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 7.7%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 193,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 252,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

