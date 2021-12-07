Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

