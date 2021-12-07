Norris B. Powell Sells 4,291 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Semtech stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.