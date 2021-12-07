Norris B. Powell Sells 4,291 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Semtech stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

