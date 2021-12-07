North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alico were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Alico stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

