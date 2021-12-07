North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

