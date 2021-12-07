North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2,873.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.