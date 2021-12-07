North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 369,406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,926 shares of company stock worth $27,033,825. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

