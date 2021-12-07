North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $59,000 in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

