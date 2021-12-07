North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 114.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

