Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 11,564 GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GOVX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

