Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enveric Biosciences were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

