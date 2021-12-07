Northern Trust Corp Has $46,000 Stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,614 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avalon GloboCare were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVCO stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

