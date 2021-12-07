Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Plus Therapeutics Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

