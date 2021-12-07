Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,158 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 14,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000.

TIP stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

