Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518 in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

