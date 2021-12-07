Novacoin (NVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $582,118.28

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $582,118.28 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,515.83 or 0.99226201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00771106 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.