Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 11.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.60 and last traded at $158.80. 47,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,670,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total value of $980,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,971 shares of company stock valued at $45,847,142. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

