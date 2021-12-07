Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin Sells 492,709 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.04 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,497 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

