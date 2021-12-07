Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin Sells 492,709 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.04 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.