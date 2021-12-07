NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$6.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NVA stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

