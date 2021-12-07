NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,466.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. NXM has a market capitalization of $940.73 million and $11,466.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for $142.29 or 0.00282176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,894,449 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,548 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

