OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCINF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. OCI has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.