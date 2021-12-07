Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $353.13 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $364.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.54 and its 200-day moving average is $291.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

