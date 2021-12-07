Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

