Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 18,287 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,217.57).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,457.76).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($23,551.25).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £6,660.74 ($8,832.70).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,896.70).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($198.91).

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,597.80).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,316.27).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 72.10 ($0.96) on Tuesday. ULS Technology plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66.21 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

