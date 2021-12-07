Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

