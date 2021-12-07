Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

