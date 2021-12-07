Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $81.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after buying an additional 302,353 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 35,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,879. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.