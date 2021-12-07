OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 48.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

