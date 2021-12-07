Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $122,736.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00210592 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

