Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

ORAN stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Orange has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Orange by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 12.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Orange by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

