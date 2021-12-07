Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

