Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

