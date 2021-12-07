Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.80 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 9.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 253,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

