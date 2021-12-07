Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 364 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.