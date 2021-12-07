Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CyrusOne by 85.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 474,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.