Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,043 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 224.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $6,255,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

