Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,310 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.