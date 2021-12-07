Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.07 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,265,915 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.