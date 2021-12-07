Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

