Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.96 and its 200-day moving average is $305.15. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $178.80 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

